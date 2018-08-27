Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Just in case you were wondering, Jonathan Hogg cannot play against Stoke City in the Carabao Cup.

The 29-year-old midfielder receives a three-match ban for his sending off against Cardiff City in the Premier League on Saturday.

And the ban starts immediately with the second-round Carabao tie against Gary Rowett’s Championship side, who enjoyed a 2-0 home victory against Hull City at the weekend.

For the record, Tom Ince is also looking likely to miss the tie against his former Town mates.

The 26-year-old winger, who made a £10m move to the Potteries in the transfer window, suffered a hamstring injury last midweek against Wigan Athletic and was unable to play any part against Hull.

Former Town loan striker played only the final 10 minutes against Hull, going on as a substitute for Peter Crouch.