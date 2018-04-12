Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jonathan Hogg can't wait to get going against former club Watford FC in this weekend's crucial Premier League survival clash.

The midfielder was passed fit earlier this week after picking up a nasty knock at Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend – news that delighted boss David Wagner who described him as 'a proper leader on the grass'

Ahead of the game, Hogg spoke to the media about the importance of the fans, his relationship with the German boss, England aspirations and his performances so far this season.

Have a read of all of his thoughts in our full transcript of the pre-match conference below...

On his injury at Brighton & Hove Albion...

It was a bit of knock, it didn't feel great at the time but I've recovered quite quickly and I'm glad I'm back on the pitch with the lads because I need to be with them on Saturday.

I'm perfect and ready to go, I can't wait for it.

On David Wagner...

He gives us confidence, he's a top manager especially at Premier League level.

I think he can manage anywhere and what he's brought to the team is amazing - the work ethic, the attitude he's drilled into everyone at the club.

His man management is amazing as well, he never leaves any stone unturned, the video meetings we do, everything is to an absolute tee and I think he's a perfectionist.

We both show are our emotions and sometimes it gets the better of you but it's one of those things, you go out there and you play with a lot of passion and a lot of pride and things get a bit heated.

On this weekend's clash...

We need all the pride and aggression we've got - everything we've got in that dressing room needs to be on that pitch on Saturday and it's a massive game for us, we all know that.

It's a huge opportunity for us and we need to grab it with both hands because they're not going to come around that often.

I think it will lift everyone's confidence if we get the win on Saturday and with that confidence I think it could get us over the line.

I'm not saying we're going to be safe if we do win but I think the confidence that it can give us it can certainly help us kick on.

On Watford...

We've got a game plan, we worked on that yesterday and we know what they're all about, we've seen clips and videos of them.

I think we have to worry about ourselves and not concentrate on them - we know what we've got to do, we know what's going to be in front of us and now we need to try and break them down and hopefully our game plan works and we come away with the three points.

On the next few home games...

I think the next two games are massive for us; two home games at the John Smith's and I think the fans will give us that extra push and they're that 12th man to be honest.

I think when teams come here they know that they've got a game on their hands with the atmosphere and the style of play that we put on.

On being captain...

I think regardless of if I wear the armband or not, I try and be the same player with it on or off. I can't play with anymore pride and aggression than I already do.

So no matter whether I've got it or not, I'm going to go out there and give 110% everytime.

On his own performances...

I've always knew I could do it, I've played at this level before and I think my performances have been good of late and I've had a strong season, it's important I can keep that going.

On a potential England call-up...

When people start running speculation like being in the England squad you know you're doing something right but you can't really take your eye off the ball.

You always have to be focused on what you're doing; it's fantastic to be getting linked with stuff like that, playing for your country would be a dream for anyone, especially myself, so it would be an absolute honour.

On striker Steve Mounie...

Steve has been fantastic this year, a couple more goals and hopefully he can finish as top goal scorer for us because I think he deserves it.

He's been one of the players that has been fantastic this year and it's his first year in the Premier League which is even more impressive.

It's not just about Steve though, we need other players to chip in and help him out because it's going to be hard if we just try to rely him on for the goals.

We need everyone to dig deep and try and get a couple of goals for us.

On Huddersfield Town Day...

Obviously it's a massive occasion for the town and football club - what happened back in the day, not many of our lads will know about and the success that team had.

But I think it would be just as big for the players that are here now if we were able to stay in the Premier League and it would be a miracle.