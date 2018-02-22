The video will start in 8 Cancel

Jonny Evans will be reinstated as West Bromwich Albion captain for the visit of Huddersfield Town this weekend, according to reports.

The Northern Ireland international was stripped of the armband for the Baggies' FA Cup clash with Southampton last weekend as a result of the infamous taxi incident in Barcelona.

Evans - along with Gareth Barry, Boaz Myhill and Jake Livermore - allegedly stole a cab outside a McDonald's in the Catalan city last week whilst on a warm-weather training break with the midlands club.

Although charges against the four were dropped due to a lack of evidence, the players did admit to breaking the midnight curfew set by manager Alan Pardew, leading to Evans' removal as captain for the Saints clash.

But, according to Sky Sports, the 30-year-old will once again lead out Albion against Town on Saturday, with Pardew turning to Evans to help guide the team to a much-needed victory over another side in the relegation scrap.

Evans played the full 90 minutes in West Brom's FA Cup match last weekend, with fellow 'taxi-gate' suspect Barry picking up another 72 minutes of gametime.

Myhill was on the bench for the clash, while Livermore is expected to return to the Baggies' squad for the first time since the 3-2 FA Cup victory over Liverpool in late Janaury.