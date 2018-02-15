Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba appear to be at loggerheads ahead of Manchester United 's trip to Huddersfield Town this weekend.

The Red Devils travel to West Yorkshire on Saturday (kick-off 5:30pm) for an FA Cup Fifth Round clash hoping to claim the trophy as a consolation prize for seeing their Premier League title hopes all but over.

A 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United last weekend saw local rivals Manchester City extend their lead at the top of the table by 16 points.

And there is more Old Trafford woe with latest reports from the Daily Record suggesting a rift has developed between manager Mourinho and star player Pogba.

It states Pogba wants Mourinho to alter Manchester United's formation to allow him to play a more attacking role on the left side of a midfield three.

The Frenchman believes his influence is being stifled by defensive duties with Mourinho unimpressed with the player's contribution to the team over the past month.

Pogba has not played a full 90 minutes in the last three league encounters - substituting the midfielder in losses at Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United and dropping him for the home win over Huddersfield Town.

Mourinho believes Pogba's physical and technical qualities should be capable of excelling in any midfield role with the 24-year-olds inability to do so appearing to annoy the Portuguese coach.

The United boss has also responded to arguments - including one from former United captain Wayne Rooney - Pogba would be best deployed as a “box-to-box” midfielder liberated from defensive responsibilities.

“In relation to his best position I had a few laughing over the past week because I heard, I watched, I had a chance to read a few things,” Mourinho said.

“I'm not English, but I think I understand English enough to understand what you want to say with 'box-to-box'.

“But with some some comments from important people in football, I got a bit confused. Because for me box-to-box means box-to-box.

“This week I got a bit confused when some people say a box-to-box has to play free of defensive duties.

“That is not box-to-box: That is a box in the box, and stay in that box, and doesn't move from that box. I got a bit confused.

“For me, Paul is a midfield player. He is not a left back, he is not a striker. So when people ask what is the best position for Paul to play? Paul is a midfield player.

“Of course it depends on the tactical system the team plays - he can play with two, he can play with one, he can play with three, but he will be always be a midfield player.

"It doesn't matter the tactical system the team plays, for me Pogba is a midfield player.”