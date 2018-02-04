Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admitted Old Trafford is a "quiet" football stadium after the Premier League clash against Huddersfield Town yesterday.

The United boss watched his side claim a 2-0 victory over the Terriers, but in a crowd of 74,742 fans, it was the travelling support making all the noise in Salford.

The away fans brought the atmosphere with them across the Penines to a subdued Old Trafford, but their team could not replicate their dominance in the stands, with goals from Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez condemning Town to their first week in the Premier League relegation zone since their remarkable promotion to the top flight.

Asked afterwards about Chilean forward Sanchez, Mourinho said: "He played only three (matches since joining from Arsenal) and the first at Old Trafford, and I think Old Trafford, in spite of being a quiet stadium, the pitch is big, the grass is nice and obviously the players feel very comfortable playing here."

When asked to explain his comments, Mourinho replied: "It's not Portsmouth.

"I remember Portsmouth - such a small stadium, the atmosphere was absolutely incredible. In here, the atmosphere is a bit quiet and there is not very (much enthusiasm). But the players like to play at home."

The atmosphere at the famous old ground - which last played host to Town in the 2011 play-off final defeat to Peterborough United - was almost the complete opposite to that of the John Smith's Stadium, which has received plaudits from visiting managers and players throughout the season.

Earlier in the season, West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis said of the atmosphere in West Yorkshire: "I have to say this place is like Stoke when I was first at Stoke.

“It’s absolutely rocking, everyone is as one and it doesn’t half make a difference."