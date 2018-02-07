The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town claimed a 4-1 victory over Birmingham City last night to set up a mouthwatering FA Cup fifth round tie with Manchester United.

After Che Adams' opener, Town took control of the match, scoring four unanswered goals - three of which came in extra time.

Marc Roberts' own goal sent the Terriers on their way, before Steve Mounie, Rajiv Van La Para and Tom Ince sealed the tie in favour of the visitors in the additional 30 minutes.

The attacking display impressed the Town faithful, with most hoping head coach David Wagner and his men can bring that creative spark into their final 12 Premier League matches.

Robert from Kirkburton wrote: "Well done Town - great to see so many shots on goal - and on target!

"I've been critical of Billing but really pleased that he's man of the match.

"This performance should give a huge confidence boost for Sunday."

And an anonymous submitter agreed: "Town have finally found a way to score (at last!) and that bodes well for the near future in the fight against relegation.

"More attack please Mr Wagner. Let's see where it gets us."

Stephen - based in Tenerife - was pleased to see Town's attacking impetus return against the Blues too.

He wrote: "Town need to play at a high tempo and press the opposition as they did after going behind to be able to survive in the Prem.

"This is how we started the season, but for some reason, Wagner resorted to a 10 man defence, sitting back and playing in our third of the pitch.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

"We have to go for it now, otherwise we are back in the Championship."

More Town fans looked ahead to the weekend clash with AFC Bournemouth, suggesting that the win in the second city was crucial for confidence heading back into Premier League life.

Tony from Salendine Nook wrote: "This result will be a tonic for Town. They needed to score goals to remind themselves what it is like to win a game of football.

"Bournemouth will now be worried about meeting Town on Sunday."

David from Wyke added: "Just did what Town should be doing to teams like Birmingham, same again on Sunday - far more important."

Finally, Greg - based in Worcester - wrote: "Just what the doctor ordered. Now take Bournemouth apart, and onwards and upwards!"