Former Huddersfield Town midfielder Kasey Palmer struck in stoppage time yesterday to deny Leeds United victory over the Chelsea loanee's new club, Derby County.

Ezgjan Alioski had handed the visitors to Pride Park the lead with just 11 minutes to go after Palmer's poor free kick was pounced upon by Leeds, who countered and scored.

But the ex-Terrier salvaged a point for the Championship's fourth-placed side in the 92nd minute after Leeds failed to clear Derby's short corner.

The ball was stabbed back into the area and, after bobbling around in the box, Palmer was on hand to poke home from six yards out and deny Paul Heckingbottom's men a much-needed victory.

After the match, Palmer told the Deby Telegraph: "I'm obviously delighted to score my first goal for the club but disappointed to come away with draw considering how we played.

"I think we played really well, especially in the first half. To come only away with a point is really disappointing considering how we performed and how many shots on goal they had. We dominated the whole game.

"To concede so late on is very disappointing and maybe a few heads dropped but the experienced players kept us going right until the end.

"We did that and I came up with the goal, so I was delighted with that. It was a great feeling."

The draw keeps Derby fourth in the Championship behind Wolverhampton Wanderers, Cardiff City and Aston Villa, while Leeds sit 11th - eight points off the play-off spots.