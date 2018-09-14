Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Town Ladies moved up to third in the FA Women’s National League Northern Division with a rampant second half display to beat a young Donny Belles side 6-1 with the help of a Kate Mallin hat trick.

The Belles, who were WSL2 champions just last season, relinquished their Super League Licence during the summer due to a lack of sufficient funding to maintain their status.

With a new-look young team they’ve struggled at the start of this season but, for the first 45 minutes of this game, they put up a spirited display.

Town started quickly and Sarah Danby had a shot saved in the second minute.

With 18 minutes gone, a corner from the right wasn’t cleared and Katie Nutter was on hand to prod the ball home at the second attempt.

Seven minutes later and against the run of play, Ashleigh Edwards collected the ball in Town’s half. Town’s midfield failed to close her down and, seeing Laura Carter off her line, Edwards launched an audacious shot over Carter and into the back of the net for 1-1.

Town were stung by the goal but Kate Mallin was on hand to give Town their lead back when, in the 32nd minute, she struck a powerful effort into the bottom corner.

The third goal came just after the hour mark when Shauna Legge broke down the right and crossed a superb ball to wing-back Kerry Hope, who volleyed it home from close range (3-1).

Town had further chances with Mallin striking a strong shot just over the Belles bar.

As Belles tried to push to get a goal back, Abi Lee collected the ball mid-way inside Town’s half and played a superb ball over the top to Mallin, who outpaced the Belles defence and then rounded the keeper to slot the ball home.

With eight minutes remaining, Mallin completed her hat trick when she collected the ball on the right and then broke forward to unleash a strong shot into the bottom corner.

As full time approached, Legge repeated Mallin’s trick and from the right, finishing superbly into the same corner to make it 6-1.

The win got Town back on track after the previous disappointing defeat to Sunderland.

On Sunday the team travel to Middlesbrough (2pm).