By David Mallin

Huddersfield Town Ladies made it two wins from two as Katie Nutter bagged both goals in their 2-1 win at Guiseley Vixens in the new FA Women’s National League.

Guiseley almost broke through Town’s defence in the second minute of the game, but they managed to clear their lines.

In the fourth minute, Nutter latched onto a nice through ball from Vicky Abbott and, after shrugging off a couple of Vixens defenders, she rounded the goalkeeper to finish calmly.

The next goalmouth action came at the other end of the pitch when, in the 13th minute, Guiseley scored with a nice shot past Laura Carter.

Further half chances came for Town when Sarah Danby fired a free kick just wide and Nutter saw a left footed shot sail over the bar.

For the remainder of the half, the two teams cancelled each other out.

Town started the second half brightly and Nutter almost snatched the lead in the 49th minute with a header just wide of the target.

Further chances fell to Town with Brittany Sanderson firing over and then Abi Lee heading over the Guiseley bar.

With just 16 minutes remaining, Kate Mallin broke down the left and crossed through a throng of players for Nutter to slide a ball in at the far post.

Laura Elford went closest for Town in the remaining minutes when she fired just wide.

Despite some Guiseley pressure, Town held on fairly comfortably for the win.

Next Sunday, Town’s first team are at home to Middlesbrough Women in the FAWNL League Cup preliminary round (2pm kick off).

Town’s Development team kick off their season n Sunday with a home game against last season’s champions Blackburn Rovers (2pm at Shelley FC).