Huddersfield Town booked a second successive season in the Premier League last week with two remarkable draws against Manchester City and Chelsea.

The Terriers battled hard at Stamford Bridge to retain their top-flight status, with each man putting his body on the line for the Town cause.

All of the players deserve their well-earned holiday after the incredible season, before which pundits across the country wrote of David Wagner's men and resigned them to relegation before a ball was kicked.

Two men whose holidays will be shorter than the players' are David Wagner and Dean Hoyle.

The Town owner will be looking to sign up the head coach on a longer-term contract over the summer first, but afterwards thoughts will turn to recruitment, with Town aiming to bolster their squad ahead of their second Premier League campaign.

To do so, the Terriers must make room for the bodies in their squad, meaning some of the season's heroes will inevitably move on over the coming months.

