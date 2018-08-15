Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has suffered a serious knee injury ahead of the Premier League champions' clash with Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

The Belgian midfielder picked up the injury in training on Wednesday and could face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The knock is thought to be similar to that picked up by De Bruyne against Everton last season, in which he damaged knee and ankle ligaments, keeping him out of action for two months before his return in April.

The damage to the midfielder this time has not yet been revealed by the club, but the City star and current player of the year will not feature against the Terriers this weekend and will undergo more tests and scans to assess the injury.

A statement released by the champions read: "Kevin De Bruyne is undergoing tests on his right knee after sustaining an injury at training on Wednesday.

"The extent of the problem is not yet known and we will bring you further updates on Kevin's condition in due course."

De Bruyne came off the bench in City's Premier League opener against Arsenal last weekend, but was expected to start against Town on Sunday.