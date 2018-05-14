Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town booked their spot in next year's Premier League with a draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

The Terriers battled hard in that match and throughout the season and have been rewarded with another season of top-flight football - something no pundit predicted at the start of the campaign.

The last match of the season against Arsenal gave the players, fans and staff a chance to celebrate the remarkable achievement, but thoughts will inevitably move on to next season swiftly, with Town hoping to once again beat the drop and start to establish themselves as a Premier League club.

Before the season starts however, Town have the summer transfer window to negotiate, with head coach David Wagner and owner Dean Hoyle having to come together to both add to the squad and offload players deemed surplus to requirements.

The Premier League season starts in 0 Days 0 Hours 0 minutes 0 Seconds

The Terriers will also be waiting on the Premier League fixtures to be announced before the season kicks off in earnest in August.

Now that the 2017/18 campaign is over, here are the key dates you need to put in your diaries for the 2018/19 season.