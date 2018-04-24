Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Everton boss Sam Allardyce is sweating on the fitness of Morgan Schneiderlin for his side's trip to Huddersfield Town this weekend.

The 28-year-old limped out of last night's win over Newcastle United suffering from a dead leg, replaced by Tom Davies early in the second half.

The French international has enjoyed a resurgence in form over the past few weeks and was a key influence in Monday night's 1-0 win before his substitution.

However, Allardyce believes with treatment Schneiderlin could be in contention to face against the Terriers on Saturday.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“It's a dead leg, so it shouldn't be too much hopefully,” Sam Allardyce said.

“With a bit of ice and a bit of treatment over the next couple of days he should be OK for Saturday because he's looking, at this moment in time, a very important player for us in midfield.

“Not just with his interceptions, but with his use of the ball he's getting better and better by the game and I think that is very important for us.

Schneiderlin was given a standing ovation by large sections of Goodison Park after being replaced, a far cry from feelings from fans a few weeks ago.

But the Everton boss believes supporters are reacting to an increased work-rate from the midfielder.

“Sometimes it takes a little while to find yourself after, I think, a disappointing move to Manchester United. For the first time he found himself in the squad and not being involved very much,” Allardyce added.

“He came to Everton to try and reinvent his career, sometimes it takes a bit of time.

“The whole team suffered a lack of confidence at the start of the season but I think everybody's finally going in the right direction and ebbing back towards more confidence.”