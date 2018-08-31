The video will start in 8 Cancel

Kurt Zouma and Mason Holgate will start for Everton against Huddersfield Town tomorrow.

Toffees boss Marco Silva revealed that both will play against the Terriers at Goodison Park as a long injury list has kept many of his first-choice players sidelined.

One of those players is former Burnley centre half Michael Keane, who will be fit to return for the Blues after the international break, while veteran defender Phil Jagielka faces a three-week lay-off.

When asked whether Zouma and Holgate would start tomorrow, Silva told the Liverpool Echo : "Yes, but I am happy with them.

"They did well last game and I have all the confidence in them."

The defence is not the only issue for Everton however, as their injury woes continue into midfield.

Silva confirmed that both summer signing Bernard and Idrissa Gana Gueye will also miss the clash with Town due to muscle and knee injuries respectively.

Town have not won a match at Goodison Park since 1937, but despite having history on their side, Silva predicts a tough match for his team tomorrow.

When asked what he expected from the Terriers, the Portuguese manager replied: "A tough game for sure, it's the Premier League and one more tough game for us.

"The results they've had in the past are not important, even because they've played against two big teams as well.

"It'll be tough, for sure and we have to play at our best to take a good result and win the match."