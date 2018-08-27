Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans want to see a much more attacking approach from the team – especially at home.

That was the overriding message following Saturday’s goalless draw against Cardiff City at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Town have scored just one goal in their last eight matches at the John Smith’s and supporters are frustrated.

Kim, from Golcar, explained: “Unfortunately, not much quality in this game.

“I think we lacked the creativity of Pritchard.

“Town didn’t play with tempo, not enough players were finding space and good areas on the pitch, and we were lucky to hold on at the end. Kongolo the star man.”

Roger, in Kirkburton, agreed.

“A very poor performance against a physical Cardiff, but one we were expected to win,” he said.

“We were nervous and lacking in any real creativity, which resulted in no goal threat and constant pressure being put on our defence.

“Hogg really should know better than to get dragged into a situation where he made the referee make a decision, with red being the only real option.”

James, from Sheffield, is another Alex Pritchard supporter.

“Despite the introduction of some quicker players we are still just as shot shy,” he said.

“The players seem unable to grasp that if you don’t shoot you won’t score, and could we afford to drop Prichard if he wasnt injured?”

Peter, who travels over from Halifax, bemoaned the wasting of some promising opportunities.

“Lacked a cutting edge despite enjoying possession in good areas of the pitch,” he recalled.

“Rather than penetrate, too often the ball was recycled even as far back as to the keeper.

“While we had the momentum we needed to put Cardiff under constant pressure; each recycling of the ball lost momentum and allowed Cardiff to regroup.”

Tony, from Salendine Nook, said simply: “Town are still unable to score goals.

“This must be addressed by Wagner, otherwise Town will definitely get relegated. The signs are ominous!”

Kirkburton-based Richard commented: “Thank goodness for the defence as we have such a poor attack.

“This isn’t the Town of last season that would fight and press.

“I am concerned about the season ahead on the last three performances.

“Lossl and the back four are good, but the midfield is not functioning with big gaps everywhere. No midfield, no support for the forwards – hence no goals.”

Bill, in Emley, has a question for the head coach.

“Mr Wagner, how about setting the team up to attack the opposition’s weaknesses rather than always setting it up to cope with the opposition’s (perceived) strengths?”

JJ, in Dishforth, felt it was the worst Town game in a lont time.

He went on: “Town were toothless and seemed to take an age trying to go forwards, whereas quite happy to go backwards when in a promising position.

“This is going to be a long hard season unless we actually try attacking teams with our new wingers.

“Think we’ve seen the bottom two teams.”

John Marsh, from Pontefract, summed it up like this: “Worked hard but no idea attack wise.

“Very little invention or quality going forward.

“David Wagner needs to employ an attacking coach to help him out.”

Jennifer, in Salendine Nook, added: “Just like last season - we set up not to lose and therefore never look remotely like scoring.

“I just cannot see where a goal is coming from.

“Record low number of points coming up this season?”