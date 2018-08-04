Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ben Hamer is hoping to help Huddersfield Town kick on in the Premier League this season – and significantly improve his number of top-flight appearances.

The 30-year-old signing from Leicester City didn’t get the opportunities he wanted in his four years with the Foxes and hopes his move to Town will be fruitful for both him and the club.

Even though he has impressed in pre-season, Hamer knows he faces a battle with Jonas Lossl and Ryan Schofield for the starting goalkeeper role (Joel Coleman has gone on a season-long loan to Shrewsbury after penning a new Town deal).

But he is relishing that battle and also the chance to play in front of a “rocking” John Smith’s Stadium-packed crowd when the season gets under way.

“The lads are looking to do well again and to kick on,” said Hamer, who played 12 top-flight games for Leicester, in addition to a Champions League tie against Porto.

“I wasn’t here last season but I looked on at what they did from afar and saw how well they did, especially towards the end of the season when it really mattered.

“The pressure was on, and they dealt with it really well.

“Obviously the aim is to stay in the Premier League, but that’s something to be worked towards because it’s a long, long way away.

“We won’t be looking too far ahead. We have to take each game as it comes – the old cliche – and we know we have a tough start, but we’re all looking forward to it.”

Hamer – who made his career breakthrough at Charlton Athletic – has settled in well with his new colleagues in the Town squad, but it’s the chance of a regular run at Premier League level which drives him.

“That’s what everyone wants,” he explained.

“It’s been my dream to play in the Premier League since I was a kid and I was fortunate to get a handful of games with Leicester, but it didn’t really go how I wanted it to go to be honest, and it was a tough time there.

“But I saw out my four years there, had games here and there, mostly in the cups, but I didn’t really get a run of games, which was disappointing.

“I know we have good keepers here so it’s going to be tough (to win a place), it’s not going to be easy, but I can only do what I can do when I get the chance.

“If I get the opportunity (to start) then brilliant. If I don’t, then I will carry on training well and trying to get in.

“I’m really glad to be part of it here now, and hopefully I can help us do well.”