Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Laurent Depoitre believes Huddersfield Town's second season in the Premier League will be even tougher than their first as the Terriers gear up to face Chelsea in the opening clash.

The Belgian international tormented Antonio Conte's Blues at Stamford Bridge last season, with the forward netting Town's final goal of the season to help the Terriers clinch a draw and Premier League survival in their penultimate match.

But, with the element of surprise taken from Town this year, Depoitre knows David Wagner's side will have to work even harder to stay in the promised land.

He said: "We had a good season last year and now we have to confirm it.

"This season will be more difficult than last year, but we are getting ready for that.

"Now other teams know us more so it will be more difficult, but I will work and try to get as many points as possible."

The striker found his goal-scoring form against Olympique Lyonnais during the pre-season, netting twice to complete an excellent comeback victory for Town over their Champions League opposition.

And although those goals won't go to the targets total, he admitted they will boost his confidence ahead of the domestic campaign.

"The pre-season is not so important, but as a striker even if it is pre-season you want to score," he said.

"It is really good for the confidence - especially against a team like Lyon.

"It is very good for me and for the new season."

When asked about his targets for the upcoming term, Depoitre added: "I want to play as much as possible which is my main target.

"And then when I am on the pitch I try to score as many as possible, but I don't have precise targets."

Town jetted out to Austria late last week for their final pieces of preparation ahead of the campaign, with the Terriers picking up another win against FC Bologna yesterday.

And Depoitre believes the tour will do Town's squad good both off and on the field.

He said: "When you go away on training camps it is always good.

"You have good training, but it is good for team-building.

"You integrate the new players which is really important."

He added: "They are all good lads.

"I think we will have a lot of fun during this year and we will have the same team spirit of last year."