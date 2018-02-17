Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner confirmed Laurent Depoitre has been back in training for two days and is fit to challenge for a Huddersfield Town shirt against Manchester United.

While record signing Steve Mounie helped topple AFC Bournemouth with a cracking double, Belgian Depoitre is the frontman who crushed United with a Premier League winner at the John Smith’s back in October.

Depoitre also led the line at Old Trafford, picking up a gashed foot which kept him out of the FA Cup fourth-round replay at Birmingham City and the top-flight victory over AFC Bournemouth.

“Laurent has been back in training for two days,” confirmed Wagner, who revealed Aaron Mooy will be out at least two weeks with a gashed knee which became infected.

“In his case, there was no infection after he got the stitches.

“Of course there are some mild symptoms because it’s an area where he can touch the ball sometimes, which can hurt, but it’s no problem, no concerns and he will be part of the squad.”

Wingman Sean Scannell is out for four to six weeks with a shoulder injury suffered when playing in the Under 23s, while Michael Hefele is ill and Chris Lowe suffering a hamstring niggle – so they will sit it out against United.

Midfielder Alex Pritchard is cup-tied, having played for previous club Norwich City against Chelsea in the competition, and big centre-back Jon Gorenc Stankovic, while having no problems in training, isn’t quite ready yet for first-team involvement.