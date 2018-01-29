Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Laurent Depoitre admitted Huddersfield Town ’s confidence has been dented by recent results but insists the players are still up for the fight to stay in the Premier League .

Belgian striker Depoitre aims to be back in the starting line-up when Town face big guns Liverpool at the John Smith’s Stadium on Tuesday.

But he knows Town will have to be back to their best to take something out of the game.

Depoitre, who scored the winner in a stunning 2-1 victory over Manchester United in October , said: "Liverpool are a great team with very good players.

“We won against Manchester United at home, so why can't we do that against Liverpool?

“We know it will be a tough game but in the Premier League anyone can beat anyone and that is what we'll be thinking on the day.”

Town are without a win in the last six league games and have lost the last three but Depoitre said: “I am confident the team can stay up. With the group spirit we have I believe we have enough.

“We are fighting in every game, we want to win every point and hopefully by the end of the season that will be enough for us to stay up.

"The confidence in the squad could be better but that is because we haven't won a game in the last few fixtures.

“However we have to stay positive and believe we can win every point out there."

Depoitre has Liverpool firmly in his sights and added: "I hope to score against Liverpool but we'll see.

“The main thing is that we collect some points because it is becoming very tight at the bottom of the table now.

“We need to pick some points up in the next few games and that starts on Tuesday against Liverpool.”

Town head coach David Wagner comes up against best pal Jurgen Klopp who is in charge at Anfield but Depoitre says that shouldn’t make a difference to the players.

"We are aware of the special relationship the two managers have,” he said. “But our preparations for the game will be no different because of that fact. We won't be friends on the day with Liverpool!”

Depoitre believes Town’s defence holds the key to success on Tuesday and added: "I hope Christopher Schindler and Mathias Zanka have great games because they have a tough job on their hands stopping Liverpool's attacking threat.

“Both Christopher and Mathias are good players though and I’m sure if anyone can deal with Liverpool's talented front line it is those two."

Depoitre was an unused sub in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Birmingham in the FA Cup fourth round.

On the FA Cup tie, he said: "We knew that even though they were a team from the Championship that it was always going to be a hard game. We were OK in the first half but the goal we gave away wasn't good enough.

"When you score first you have to then manage the game better, you should go onto win the game and we haven't so it is disappointing.

"We will be ready for the replay at Birmingham. We are disappointed because it means we have another game to play and that puts more pressure on the body.

"We want to do well in a competition like the FA Cup and whilst the Premier League is the main focus, we will be giving our all in the replay."

Depoitre watched the game from the bench as fellow striker Steve Mounié opened the scoring and Depoitre spoke of his friendship with his fellow front man.

"Steve is a good friend of mine. We both speak French and we get on well on and off the pitch,” he said.

“It is hard fighting against him for just one position but that is how it should be, good competition for places.

"The coach likes to rotate so he gets his chance and I get mine, so it is a fair fight so far. He scored a great goal and that will give him a lot of confidence."