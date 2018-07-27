Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Competition is strong for every position at Huddersfield Town as David Wagner continues to work on re-shaping his squad in the summer transfer window.

And when it comes to players putting down a marker for the opening game of the season against Chelsea at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday, August 11, perhaps striker Laurent Depoitre has done just that.

Let’s face it, after the way the big Belgian caused Chelsea problems in that famous match at the end of last season – when he scored and Town secured their Premier League status with a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge – they wouldn’t relish the prospect of facing him again.

What’s more, the 29-year-old’s performance in the second half of the 3-1 win against Olympique Lyonnais suggested he’s both fit and firing.

It wasn’t just the fact he scored two goals – the first slotted home after an initial volley had been blocked and the second rifled into the roof of the net after a break past his marker.

That move for Town’s third goal, latching onto a pass from the in-form Phil Billing, revived memories of his home strike against Leicester City last season, when Depoitre rolled England World Cup star Harry Maguire and finished the some class.

What caught the eye from Depoitre against the French side, who are heading for the Champions League after finishing third in Ligue Un, was his movement and constant willingness to get involved.

His play helped Town overcome a one-goal deficit from early in the second half and was particularly important in them establishing a foothold and going on to win, because Lyon were extremely slick in possession and David Wagner’s squad had to counter with guile.

While Town have matches next week against Bologna and Leipzig on the training-camp tour to Austria, when Wagner will again continue to give game time to the majority of his squad, his choice up front against Chelsea basically comes down to Depoitre or Steve Mounie.

Benin international Mounie has had a solid enough pre-season and scored in the friendly against SV Darmstadt before playing the first half against Lyon.

Mounie scored nine goals in his 31 league and cup appearances last season, when injury at times intervened, while Depoitre ended up making 35 appearances in total, netting six times along the way (most famously, of course, against Manchester United and then that heart-stopper against Chelsea).

The men are good friends and know they are up against each other for selection in Wagner’s preferred formation,

Mounie got the nod at the start of last season – and don’t Crystal Palace know it! – but, given Depoitre’s fitness, form and double salvo against Lyon, could it be the other way around this time?