Huddersfield Town were beaten by Newcastle United at St James' Park yesterday thanks to a late Ayoze Perez strike.

The hosts dominated most of the match, but were left frustrated by Town until the 80th minute.

At that point the ex-Tenerife midfielder slid in to convert for the Toon, leaving Town 16th in the Premier League table and winless in their last four matches - having not scored in more than six and a half hours of Premier League football.

After the match Laurent Depoitre reflect on the match with HTTV - here is everything he had to say.

How disappointing was the defeat?

"Of course we were disappointed.

"We knew that they were good in the transition game so we played quite deep and then we knew that we had to be good in the transition games.

"They had a few chances in the first half and fortunately they didn't score.

"They didn't have as many chances in the second half, but they got a goal in the 80th minutes so it was hard.

"We didn't create many chances and that was the problem.

"We worked very hard, we worked together and we ran a lot.

"At the end when they take a goal it was hard."

How hard was it to get forward?

"We had to run a lot so when we got the ball it was difficult to go forward.

"We had one or two big chances where we could have scored as well.

"It was an important game for us, but we have to move on."

How much of a boost did you get from the travelling Town support?

"In a big stadium like this you could hear our fans during the game.

"It's nice that every game - home or away - they always support us and that gives us an extra boost for these games and the rest of the games."