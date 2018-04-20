The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town's final Premier League game of the campaign has taken on extra significance with the announcement Arsene Wenger is set to leave Arsenal.

Depending on the outcome of the Gunners' Europa League two-legged semi-final against Atletico Madrid – it could be the Frenchman's last ever game in charge of the club.

Either way, this season will bring to an end nearly 22-years at the helm which has seen the manager win three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups, including the Double in 1998 and 2002.

And with David Wagner's side still not safe, the Terriers may still need something from the encounter – setting it up to be one not to be missed.

On the announcement, Town fans took to social media to give their opinion on what it may mean.

Have a look at some of the best tweets on the news - from the potential impact of staying up, landmarks, managerial candidates to where the Frenchman should go for leaving drinks...

