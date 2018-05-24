Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former player Phil Starbuck insists leaving Huddersfield Town was the lowest point of his footballing career.

The forward was a fans’ favourite at Leeds Road, even scoring the final goal at the stadium, during his three years at the club before departing for Sheffield United in October 1994.

But it was an acrimonious split from a club the 49-year-old still has the utmost respect and affection for, describing the spat with then-boss Neil Warnock as ‘sad and foolish’.

“I remember Warnock took the captaincy off me without telling me and it was in the Examiner that night,” recalls Starbuck.

“I went into his office the next day and had a blazing row with him and if I look back on it now I think I was perhaps a bit arrogant.

“I should have thought it doesn’t matter and just cracked on, because we’re all captains out on the field.

“But I had heard a whisper Sheffield United were looking at me so I spoke to Dave Bassett (then Blades boss) who confirmed it.

“He then phoned Warnock and within the space of four days I was a Sheffield United player.

“It was probably my lowest point in football, though, and the way it happened was just really sad.

“If I could go back again I would not have done it – it was a really foolish thing to do.”

Starbuck failed to recapture the highs of his Town career while at Bramall Lane, making just 36 appearances over three campaigns which also saw loan moves to Bristol City and Dutch side RKC Waalwijk.

Meanwhile, Warnock went on the lead the Terriers to Second Division promotion via a Wembley Play-Off final win over Bristol Rovers to rub salt into a wound still very much apparent.

“It’s easy with hindsight and a few years to think about it,” admits Starbuck, “I didn’t seek any counsel or advice - I just went away and did it.

“In the end I missed out on promotion, I ended up moving away from the club I loved on a whim – it wasn’t thought through and is my biggest regret and disappointment.”

As well as now owning a successful building company in Loughborough, Starbuck is also a Christian minister who, through his New4Old charity, is helping people in financial difficulty and hardship.

