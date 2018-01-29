Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner wants Huddersfield Town to produce their best fighting spirit and attitude against Liverpool and called on the fans to back his side all the way.

The head coach is chasing a first Premier League win in seven outings against his good friend Jurgen Klopp.

Disappointed but not downhearted after Saturday’s 1-1 FA Cup draw against Birmingham City, Wagner says Town plan to give Liverpool a real fight.

“If we can replicate what Swansea did and take the same result (a 1-0 win), I will take it,” said Wagner.

“I think when you saw the Swansea game you saw a lot of similarities to the game we played against Man United.

“You have to be on your best in terms of fighting spirit, attitude, and the stands have to be there with you.

“The opponent has not to be on his best, you have to score the first goal and you have to be lucky as well – what Swansea was in that game.

“All these things have to come together and then you have a chance to get a result.

“Swansea did and we have done it as well. Now we have another opportunity against Liverpool.”

Town haven’t won in the league since Watford away before Christmas and supporters have become anxious as their team have slipped to 14th, just two points above the drop zone.

Wagner, of course was Klopp’s best man at his wedding and the two were colleagues at Borussia Dortmund, after playing together previously as well.

“This is personally special, but the game stands on its own, Liverpool against Huddersfield Town,” said Wagner.

“So 12 months ago no-one expected this would be possible, so this can happen and we have it.

“This was one of the reasons why we celebrated like we did when we won the Wembley final because we would be able to host such opponents in front of the cameras.

“We will be there to give it a go and give Liverpool a real fight.”

Asked if there will be a drink for his friend after the match, Wagner responded: “He is more of a beer man, we will see.

“The manager’s office will be prepared for after the game for what he likes.”