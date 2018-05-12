The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chris Lowe has encouraged the whole Huddersfield Town squad to celebrate their Premier League survival after securing their top-flight status against Chelsea on Wednesday.

The Terriers claimed a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in the midweek, achieving mathematical safety from top-tier relegation and sparking wild celebrations in both west London and Huddersfield.

And Lowe wants his team mates to continue the party as long as possible - even if Town have one final match to go this year against Arsene Wenger's Arsenal on Sunday.

After Wednesday's clash, he said: "Next is to celebrate.

"I don't care one second about that game on Sunday.

"It doesn't matter for both teams, the result, so let's just celebrate for as long as we can.

"Then go into your holidays, get a bit of rest, get a fresh head and go again next year."

On Town's survival, he added: "If you see how we stay up in the end - with a draw at Manchester City away and a draw at Chelsea away - it just shows everyone how strong our dressing room is and how strong our club is.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

"That is unbelievable and if you pick up two points against these clubs, that is more than deserving of another year of Premier League football.

"It is an unbelievable achievement today and an unbelievable feeling for us and for the whole club.

"We are very, very happy we have done it today and now it's time to celebrate."

The former Kaiserslautern captain went on to liken the feelings on the final whistle at Stamford Bridge to the 2017 play-off final, in which Town claimed their first season in the top flight for 45 years.

""It's difficult to compare, but the emotions today are similar to what we had at Wembley," he said.

"But I think it's a bit more of an achievement this season, because to stay up against these opponents in this league with that money - it's just unbelievable."