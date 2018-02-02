The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New host Jim Chisem of the Huddersfield Town Supporters Association is joined by Mel Booth and Blake Welton to analyse the Terriers' midweek loss to Liverpool.

David Wagner's side lost 3-0 to the Reds, but must dust themselves off before a huge trip to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United on Saturday.

The three go on to discuss the trip to the Theatre of Dreams as well as touching on next week's FA Cup replay against Birmingham City.

Be sure to follow the podcast on Twitter , subscribe via iTunes or Audioboom so you never miss an episode, and send us feedback and questions to our email address, Podcast@Examiner.com

If you enjoy the podcast, please let us know on iTunes in the comments or with a rating.

The next episode will focus on the Manchester United and Birmingham City matches, before looking ahead to the Premier League clash against AFC Bournemouth.

For now, enjoy this week's episode...