Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Host Jim Chisem of the Huddersfield Town Supporters Association is joined by Rory Benson and Blake Welton to analyse the Terriers' recent games against Manchester United and Birmingham City.

The weekend defeat at Old Trafford saw David Wagner's side move into the bottom three for the first time this Premier League campaign before recording a morale-boosting FA Cup Fourth Round victory against the Blues.

The three go on to discuss the crunch clash against AFC Bournemouth this weekend - talking formations, personnel and predictions.

Be sure to follow the podcast on Twitter , subscribe via iTunes or Audioboom so you never miss an episode, and send us feedback and questions to our email address, Podcast@Examiner.com

If you enjoy the podcast, please let us know on iTunes in the comments or with a rating.

The next episode will focus on the result against the Cherries, before looking ahead to another clash against Jose Mourinho's United in the FA Cup

But for now, enjoy this week's episode...