The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In this week's installment of our Huddersfield Town podcast, host Jim Chisem is joined by Mel Booth, Rory Benson and Daniel Rushworth to reflect on last weekend's victory over AFC Bournemouth.

Town claimed an impressive 4-1 victory in that match, reverting back to high-pressure, attacking football which brought them so much success last season.

The panel also discuss the upcoming FA Cup clash with Manchester United this weekend, with the majority agreeing that the game will mean more to United than the Terriers.

LISTEN: Episode 35 of 'Ooh To Be A...' our Huddersfield Town podcast

Be sure to follow the podcast on Twitter , subscribe via iTunes or Audioboom so you never miss an episode, and send us feedback and questions to our email address, Podcast@Examiner.com

If you enjoy the podcast, please let us know on iTunes in the comments or with a rating.

The next episode will focus on the result against the Red Devils, before looking ahead to a huge Premier League clash with Alan Pardew's West Bromwich Albion.

But for now, enjoy this week's episode...