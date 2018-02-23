The video will start in 8 Cancel

This week, our Huddersfield Town podcast focuses on the Terriers' FA Cup loss to Manchester United.

Host James Chisem is joined by Blake Welton to review the match, before the pair go on to chat about the vital Premier League clash against a struggling West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

The next episode will focus on the Baggies clash before looking ahead to the Tottenham Hotspur match the following week.

But for now, enjoy this week's episode...