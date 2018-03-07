The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This week, our Huddersfield Town podcast focuses on the Terriers' 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

Host James Chisem is joined by Examiner football writers Rory Benson and Blake Welton to review the match, before looking ahead to the vital match against Swansea City on Saturday.

Be sure to follow the podcast on Twitter , subscribe via iTunes or Audioboom so you never miss an episode, and send us feedback and questions to our email address, Podcast@Examiner.com.

Last week's episode:

If you enjoy the podcast, please let us know on iTunes or Audioboom by leavinga comment or a rating.

Next week the team will assess the Swansea result before previewing another huge Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

But for now, enjoy this week's episode...