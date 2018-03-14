The video will start in 8 Cancel

This week, our Huddersfield Town podcast focuses on the Terriers' goalless draw with 10-man Swansea City.

Host James Chisem is joined by Examiner football writers Rory Benson and Blake Welton, along with sport writer Tom Harle to review the disappointing draw, before looking ahead to another crucial clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

There will be no podcast next week due to the international break, but we'll be back the week after to preview the Newcastle United match.

