This week, "Ooh To Be A...", our Huddersfield Town podcast, focuses on the Terriers' upcoming clash with Watford FC.

Host James Chisem is joined by Examiner football writer Blake Welton as the pair assess the crucial clash, with Town looking to boost their survival chances with a Premier League double over the Hornets.

The duo also reflect on last week's draw with Brighton and Hove Albion, as well as looking at the issue of safe standing in modern football.

Next week's podcast will be available on Thursday, as the team have their say on the Watford result.

But for now, enjoy this week's episode...