Capital Yorkshire Breakfast's radio presenter JoJo Kelly has delivered a passionate rallying call to Huddersfield Town ahead of their Premier League clash against Manchester United.

After the disappointing defeat at home to Liverpool FC on Tuesday night, the Terriers have now gone seven games without a league victory and sit just one point above the drop zone.

The situation compelled the DJ to record a special message for David Wagner's men, calling on them to dig deep to find a victory this weekend at Old Trafford.

Speaking exclusively to the Huddersfield Examiner, JoJo said: “They absolutely smashed it last season in the Championship but I am really concerned for them at the moment.

“It was an awful match against Liverpool and they need to go to Manchester United and squash them now.

“They need to believe in themselves, give every ounce and show some of that determined Yorkshire grit we all have here.

“I believe they've got a chance and will be on tenterhooks listening to the radio on Saturday.”

Despite the emotive speech, JoJo says she is not a Huddersfield Town supporter but a fan of Yorkshire and getting behind any teams in the area.

“I'm impartial, but this is my batch and right now Huddersfield Town need me,” an energetic JoJo declared.

“I've never watched a game before at the John Smith's Stadium but the chairman Dean Hoyle is a right dude.

“They really do need this win to stay up, because at the moment they are on skid row.

“Maybe if they win on Saturday though I may pledge my allegiance to them permanently!”

Listen to JoJo and her co-host Adam on Capital Yorkshire Radio's Breakfast Show every morning from 4-9am (105 FM).