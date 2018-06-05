The video will start in 8 Cancel

This week, our Huddersfield Town podcast celebrates the Terriers' maiden season in the Premier League.

After months of ups and downs, Town finally clinched a second season in the promised land with superb back-to-back draws with Manchester City and Chelsea, much to the shock of many pundits.

Host Jim Chisem, along with Examiner football writers Rory Benson and Blake Welton, recap the season, picking out some of their favourite moments, victories and goals as Town defied the odds to remain a top-flight team.

But for now, enjoy the final episode of a remarkable season...