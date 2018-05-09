Huddersfield Town secured a second season in the Premier League with a draw against 2016/17 champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Terriers put in an excellent, backs-to-the-wall performance in the capital, throwing their bodies on the line for the teams cause.

And they were handed their reward after 96 minutes of football when referee Lee Mason brought the match to an end.

Laurent Depoitre had opened the scoring for the visitors, sending the Town fans into a frenzy, but Marcos Alonso's freakish goal led to a nerve-racking final half an hour for David Wagner's men.

They clung on however and booked a second consecutive season in the top tier.

Stick with us here for all the updates as Wagner and Antonio Conte reflect on the match.