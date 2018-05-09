Huddersfield Town secured a second season in the Premier League with a draw against 2016/17 champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
The Terriers put in an excellent, backs-to-the-wall performance in the capital, throwing their bodies on the line for the teams cause.
And they were handed their reward after 96 minutes of football when referee Lee Mason brought the match to an end.
Laurent Depoitre had opened the scoring for the visitors, sending the Town fans into a frenzy, but Marcos Alonso's freakish goal led to a nerve-racking final half an hour for David Wagner's men.
They clung on however and booked a second consecutive season in the top tier.
Stick with us here for all the updates as Wagner and Antonio Conte reflect on the match.
That's all
That’s everything from David Wagner and that brings the press conference to an end.
Calm
We played 85 minutes and I though what will be will be.
It was a little bit like the penalty shootout at Wembley.
I am so proud of what the players have done and I was able to accept whatever happened.
By bus
The guys just said we cancelled the flight and we will go back by bus.
Consistent
I thought the whole time we looked very consistent.
We were never in the bottom three apart from one matchday.
I always thought it would be tight for sure.
At Christmas I said to Christoph, ‘if it is a final against Arsenal at home at the end of the season, I would take it.’
Trophy
For us it feels like a trophy.
Over-achievement
This is an absolute over-achievement.
It is bigger than promotion last season.
We were predicted as a team that would get relegated by miles - I understood that.
We work under circumstances which maybe aren’t even Championship circumstances.
But part of our DNA is to try. Togetherness is a big part, we are humble, but we are ambitious.
I don't care
For sure Chelsea were the better team and for sure we had lady luck on our side.
Sometimes it is enough to steal a point.
Today was a stolen point but I don’t care.
On our own
We didn’t rely on anyone - we did it on our own in this week against City, Chelsea and Arsenal.
David Wagner
Here’s the Town boss.
That's all
That’s everything from a downbeat Conte.
Next up is David Wagner, who I imagine is feeling a little bit perkier...
Conte on Town
We must respect Huddersfield.
For sure they had started this game with one target in mind - to take one point.
They wanted to defend very deep and we must give our best compliments to Huddersfield for this result.
We had the chances to score and didn’t take them.
Congratulations to them.
Rotation
Conte denies rotating with one eye on the FA Cup final.
Top four
After this game the possibility is less than before the game.
Difficult to explain
It is very difficult to explain the draw today.
We created many chances and they had one counter attack and we drew the game, but we must accept the result and accept staying fifth in the table.
Antonio Conte
It’s the Chelsea boss up first.
Welcome
Wow. What an evening. I am still shaking after those final few minutes.
We should have Antonio Conte and David Wagner soon, so hold tight.