Huddersfield Town were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal on the final day of the Premier League season today.
The defeat did not spoil the party atmosphere at the John Smith's Stadium however, with the Town fans still enjoying clinching top-flight survival with the draw with Chelsea on Wednesday.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the only goal on the day, handing Arsene Wenger a victory in his final match in charge of the Gunners.
Town gave the boss a guard of honour on the day and he is likely to reflect on his career in the post-match press conference.
David Wagner gave an emotional thank you to the Town fans after the final whistle today and will likely echo those sentiments and look back over a remarkable season after the match.
Key Events
That's all
That’s all from David Wagner and that brings the press conference to an end.
Have a great summer!
Whitehead
He is and was a proper British pro.
He always leaves everything on the grass in training or a game and I am glad we were able to give him some minutes in the Premier League to end his career.
Deserved
The job these players have done in the last 10 months is absolutely incredible. They deserve it.
Wenger
It was special for him and it was an honour for this football club to be part of his last game after 22 years as manager at Arsenal.
He deserves all this credit.
He is a living legend.
Celebrate
I have the energy to talk about next season, but I will use this energy to celebrate tonight.
Impossible
This second consecutive season in the Premier League is a very important step for this football club.
Words cannot describe how big this is and how impossible it looked before the season.
The players and the supporters delivered and were consistent.
Job done
If there was any day I can accept defeat it was today because the job was done.
Performance
Performance-wise, we played well.
We have shown everything the Terrier identity is all about - aggression, desire.
Unfortunately we weren’t clinical.
David Wagner
Here is the Town boss.
That's all
That’s everything from Wenger, next up is Wagner.
On his future
I’ve had many offers but at the moment I did not speak to anybody.
On being part of Arsenal history
I’m very proud of having contributed a bit to the history of the club.
The human aspect of the 22 years was special. I will cherish that.
On his 22 years
Above the results it was a human adventure for 22 years and I wish everybody success in the future.
On bowing to Arsenal fans
It was spontaneous. I know they are disappointed this season, the way fans.
They had disagreements with me, which I can accept. But we had one thing in common, we love Arsenal football club. I wanted to share that.
On the day
It’s a special day. Everyone is so nice to me.
I would like to thank people. Huddersfield people have shown a lot of class.
It was a happy day.
Arsene Wenger
It’s the Arsenal boss up first after his last ever match in charge of the Gunners.