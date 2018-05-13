Huddersfield Town were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal on the final day of the Premier League season today.

The defeat did not spoil the party atmosphere at the John Smith's Stadium however, with the Town fans still enjoying clinching top-flight survival with the draw with Chelsea on Wednesday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the only goal on the day, handing Arsene Wenger a victory in his final match in charge of the Gunners.

Town gave the boss a guard of honour on the day and he is likely to reflect on his career in the post-match press conference.

David Wagner gave an emotional thank you to the Town fans after the final whistle today and will likely echo those sentiments and look back over a remarkable season after the match.