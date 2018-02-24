Huddersfield Town took a huge step towards Premier League survival today with a massive victory over the division's bottom-placed side, West Bromwich Albion.

Rajiv van la Parra and Steve Mounie scored for the visitors to hand David Wagner's side a two-goal cushion, with Craig Dawson halving the deficit with a header from a corner.

The victory takes Town 10 points above West Brom in the Premier League table, with the Baggies six points adrift of 19th-placed Stoke City.

The win lifts Town to 14th in the league and takes them to 30 points - three clear of 18th-placed Swansea City.

Wagner and under-pressure West Brom boss Alan Pardew are set to face the media following Town's gutsy victory and we'll bring you all their responses right here.