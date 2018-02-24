Huddersfield Town took a huge step towards Premier League survival today with a massive victory over the division's bottom-placed side, West Bromwich Albion.
Rajiv van la Parra and Steve Mounie scored for the visitors to hand David Wagner's side a two-goal cushion, with Craig Dawson halving the deficit with a header from a corner.
The victory takes Town 10 points above West Brom in the Premier League table, with the Baggies six points adrift of 19th-placed Stoke City.
The win lifts Town to 14th in the league and takes them to 30 points - three clear of 18th-placed Swansea City.
Wagner and under-pressure West Brom boss Alan Pardew are set to face the media following Town's gutsy victory and we'll bring you all their responses right here.
Key Events
That's all
That’s everything from Wagner and that brings the press conference to an end.
Togetherness
Our biggest strength is the togetherness we have in this football club.
The players, the staff, the supporters, the whole town - this is the strength we have...
We have this trust and belief in each other.
Staying calm
No one’s flying.
At this football club you don’t have to keep anyone calm.
Momentum
It is not an easy place to come or to win, but we have momentum.
We were able to continue this momentum even if we played better football in previous matches.
Fighting
We spoke at half time that we needed to show a little bit more of this fighting attitude.
The players delivered that in the second half.
Delighted
I am absolutely delighted for my players, the backroom and the fans.
Belter
My assistant said it was a belter today.
In a belter you have to fight and work hard and we did that.
Deserved
It’s hard to moan about anything today.
This was a massive, deserved result.
David Wagner
Here’s the Town boss.
That's all
That’s all from Pardew today.
Whether he’ll still be West Brom boss tomorrow is another matter...
Stand up
Our record after the last 37 games speaks for itself really.
There’s no point sticking up for players if they aren’t standing up.
I’ve got to stand up and the players have got to stand up.
Frustrating
It was a frustrating afternoon all round.
It was disappointing because I thought for the first 10 minutes we were goo, but we didn’t build on that.
Opportunity
This was our opportunity today to get the ball rolling but unfortunately we let it slip.
Win
We have got to find a way to win a game - whatever it is.
Mounie offside?
It’s easy to say this was wrong and that was wrong, but I just thought defensively as a unit we weren’t good enough.
Goals
We conceded two poor defensive goals.
It’s not like us to ship goals as we have done recently.
Bitty
We trained well this week but that wasn’t reflected in the performance.
They put us under pressure - they are good at that - and they made it a bitty game.
We lacked composure on the ball.
Alan Pardew
Here’s the West Brom boss.
Welcome
WHAT A WIN!!!
We’ll bring you the bosses’ reactions to the match right here after their television duties.