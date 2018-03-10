Huddersfield Town were held by 10-man Swansea City at the John Smith's Stadium today.

Town dominated the match with 81 per cent of possession, but could not make that or their numerical advantage count on home turf.

Swansea were reduced to 10 men just 11 minutes into the game after Jordan Ayew caught Jonathan Hogg on his knee with a loose challenge, handing Town the upper hand in the tie.

But Carlos Carvalhal's men dug in and frustrated the Terriers, celebrating on the final whistle after salvaging an unlikely point.

The Portuguese boss and David Wagner are set to reflect on the clash in their post-match press conference.

