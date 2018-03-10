Huddersfield Town were held by 10-man Swansea City at the John Smith's Stadium today.
Town dominated the match with 81 per cent of possession, but could not make that or their numerical advantage count on home turf.
Swansea were reduced to 10 men just 11 minutes into the game after Jordan Ayew caught Jonathan Hogg on his knee with a loose challenge, handing Town the upper hand in the tie.
But Carlos Carvalhal's men dug in and frustrated the Terriers, celebrating on the final whistle after salvaging an unlikely point.
The Portuguese boss and David Wagner are set to reflect on the clash in their post-match press conference.
Red card
There is no doubt. It was a clear red card.
Positives
There were so many positive things that we’ve seen today... this is what we’ll take out of this game.
Unlucky
The stats speak for themselves.
We created chances and had three chances where we hit the post or the bar.
I cannot asked for more - we had 4,5,6 clear chances but we weren’t lucky which they were.
Ever had a more dominant team not to win?
I don’t think so.
David Wagner
All from Carvalhal
Opera football
They [Huddersfield] gave opera to us.
They went right and left and right and left - it looked like opera.
Jordan Ayew
First let’s see if we have a reason to appeal.
If Jordan cannot play, we’ll play with another player.
Defending
I know the Huddersfield team and I know how they like to attack - and they do it very well.
Because of this we knew we had to defend.
Red card
It was in front of me.
I saw a situation which, to me, was not a red card.
Two players tried to get the ball and were in exactly the same position.
After this it is a red card to both players or to neither player.
One point
In the end we achieved one point against a team who did a lot to try to achieve three points.
Quality, not numbers
We defended with quality - not just all the defenders at the back.
Massive point
It was a massive point.
Before the game it was a good point, after the game it was massive.
My players showed quality and character against a team that are hard to beat.
Carlos Carvalhal
