Huddersfield Town claimed a fantastic 4-1 victory over AFC Bournemouth at the John Smith's Stadium today.

Steve Mounie was superb for the home side in West Yorkshire, setting up Alex Pritchard's opener and netting a brace himself after Junior Stanislas had equalised.

Rajiv Van La Parra netted Town's fourth from the penalty spot after the lively Pritchard was brought down in the box by Dan Gosling.

The win takes Town to 16th in the Premier League table and level on points with 14th-placed Crystal Palace.

The only downside to today's victory was Aaron Mooy's knee injury, which forced him to be stretchered from the field.

David Wagner will shed some light on that injury and reflect on today's much-needed victory in today's post-match press conference.

You can follow all of his and Eddie Howe's answers right here.