Huddersfield Town claimed a fantastic 4-1 victory over AFC Bournemouth at the John Smith's Stadium today.
Steve Mounie was superb for the home side in West Yorkshire, setting up Alex Pritchard's opener and netting a brace himself after Junior Stanislas had equalised.
Rajiv Van La Parra netted Town's fourth from the penalty spot after the lively Pritchard was brought down in the box by Dan Gosling.
The win takes Town to 16th in the Premier League table and level on points with 14th-placed Crystal Palace.
The only downside to today's victory was Aaron Mooy's knee injury, which forced him to be stretchered from the field.
David Wagner will shed some light on that injury and reflect on today's much-needed victory in today's post-match press conference.
You can follow all of his and Eddie Howe's answers right here.
Year of the dog
For the Terriers, there is no better year than the Year of the Dog.
Wagner on survival
I am very confident and I have the belief that we have a chance to survive.
Wagner on being competitive
It was a huge win for all of us.
But in the dressing room at Old Trafford we said ‘now we have the difficult fixtures behind us - it’s time to build our momentum now against the opponents against which we can be more competitive’.
Wagner on Mooy
He has a cut over his knee and had to have stitches.
It is only a cut, but a deeper one so he needed stitches.
Wagner on Mounie
Both were a threat.
Steve had a great header and a great one-touch finish.
It was an outstanding performance from Steve.
He could have had a hat trick but Rajiv Van La Parra had some other ideas.
Wagner on Pritchard
He was a handful today.
He scored, he got an assist with the penalty.
He played fantastic.
He is a talent - this is why we signed him.
Wagner on attacking
In the offence we have seen some individual fantastic performances and the team performance was there too.
Wagner on the performance
If you know the players played 120 minutes on Tuesday and what a fantastic run Bournemouth were on, it makes the performance even big.
We were defensively aggressive and focused and we won the ball high up the pitch.
Howe on the atmosphere at the John Smith's Stadium
I think it was today.
There’s no denying that the crowd were in the game.
I think it affected our players.
Howe on performing better
We know we can perform much better as individuals and a team.
That’s the frustrating thing from today.
Howe on being second best
We lost too many duels.
We were second best.
Every time the ball dropped in midfield it dropped to one of their player.
Howe on Town fans
They wanted to get the crowd behind them today and we allowed them to do that with the early goal.
Howe on relegation
We’re still in a relegation battle.
There’s lots of clubs in it and results like this don’t help us.
Today we didn’t produce a good performance at all.
Howe on Town
I have to compliment Huddersfield - they played very well today.
We were below par.
We lost too many 50/50s.
The only positive was the really well-worked goal.
There weren’t too many positives I could see.
Welcome
Here we’ll have all the reaction from David Wagner and Eddie Howe as Town beat Bournemouth 4-1.