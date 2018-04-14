Huddersfield Town took a massive step towards Premier League survival with a 1-0 victory over Watford FC at the John Smith's Stadium today.

Town were the better team on the day, but were unable to break down the Hornets for the majority of the match.

But just when you thought it was going to end 0-0, up stepped Tom Ince to send the stadium into a frenzy in stoppage time.

The win takes Town to 14th in the Premier League table and seven points clear of the relegation zone after Southampton blew a two-goal lead against Chelsea earlier today.

Here we will bring you all the updates as Town head coach David Wagner and Watford boss Javi Gracia face the media following the victory in West Yorkshire.