Huddersfield Town took a massive step towards Premier League survival with a 1-0 victory over Watford FC at the John Smith's Stadium today.
Town were the better team on the day, but were unable to break down the Hornets for the majority of the match.
But just when you thought it was going to end 0-0, up stepped Tom Ince to send the stadium into a frenzy in stoppage time.
The win takes Town to 14th in the Premier League table and seven points clear of the relegation zone after Southampton blew a two-goal lead against Chelsea earlier today.
Here we will bring you all the updates as Town head coach David Wagner and Watford boss Javi Gracia face the media following the victory in West Yorkshire.
Key Events
That's all
That’s everything from the Town boss and that brings today’s press conference to an end.
Magic words?
No magic words.
It’s good that he knows what I said - I don’t!
Ince
I am very pleased for him.
I would disagree that he has had a difficult season.
He has helped the team massively as an individual defensively and offensively as well.
He was a little bit unlucky earlier in the season, hitting the bar and the post.
Celebrations
It’s all about the players.
Football is a very emotional game and this was one of the biggest wins in the club’s recent history.
We all together showed emotion.
Maybe we don’t have the best individuals, but we are for sure one of the best celebrators.
Team
This group has mental strength, togetherness and desire.
This could be enough to maintain our Premier League status, even if we know we don’t have the best individuals.
Fans
The supporters backed them to the final whistle and I’m pleased the players gave them something to cheer about.
Feelings
Not bad.
It was of course a very emotional moment for everyone who supports Huddersfield.
This could be one of the biggest moments in the recent history of this football club.
David Wagner
The Town boss walks in with a beaming smile across his face, understandably...
That's all
That’s everything from the Watford boss - next up is David Wagner.
Defence
I don’t think today we have lost because we defended one way or another.
Cathcart
He is a very good player for us.
In this moment, despite the result, we have many positives.
Goals
Today we had two shots on target and the other team had one and scored.
Disappointed
In this moment we feel very disappointed.
I feel in this game the players were very concentrated but it wasn’t enough again.
We need to improve for the next game against Crystal Palace.
On Watford performance
They showed desire, they showed spirit and they showed they wanted it, but at this moment the game is being cruel to us.
Javi Gracia
Here’s the Watford boss.