Huddersfield Town were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United at Old Trafford today.
The Terriers battled well in the first half, but fell behind after the interval to a Romelu Lukaku close-range strike.
Alexis Sanchez rounded off the scoring shortly afterwards after converting the rebound from his own penalty, which Jonas Lossl had saved.
The loss sends Town into the bottom three for the first time this season, and David Wagner will be looking for a response when they take on Bournemouth in their next Premier League fixture.
Here we'll bring you live updates from the post-match press conference, with Jose Mourinho and David Wagner due to face the media.
Key Events
Half time talk
I said that we have to carry on and make sure we stay as organised as the first half and try to use the transitions better.
Unfortunately we made one mistake too many and they managed to score.
Billing and Schindler
Billing was a tactical decision.
Schindy has a knock on his foot.
Easier
Even though I don’t like being in the bottom three, it is easier for us now.
We can now chase people and not look behind our shoulders.
Kongolo
I was very impressed with his performance.
We are very happy we have him in our squad.
He’ll help us on our way to survival.
Hadergjonaj
When he was 19 or 20 he was a central midfielder.
I wanted to give Aaron a rest and Danny Williams was injured so that was our solution.
Fair
At the end I think it was a fair result.
Assessment
Defensively we have done well.
We wanted to be stable and compact and frustrate Manchester United.
They were calm enough and never panicked and used one of their chances.
VID
Here’s the atmosphere prior to kick off today.
Atmosphere
It’s not Portsmouth.
In a small stadium the atmosphere was absolutely incredible.
In here the atmosphere is a bit quiet.
Quiet
I think Old Trafford - in spite of being a quiet stadium - is really nice and players like to play here.
Genius
Sometimes against teams like Huddersfield who have players behind the ball, simplicity is genius.
Punish
I changed a few players and the intention was not to punish anyone.
McTominay
He gave us that desire to recover the ball.
Control
At 1-0 I thought the game was ours because we were so much in control.
Pressure
It was difficult because at half time it was 0-0.
In the first half our ball possession was really high, but no goals.
At 0-0 we felt a bit the pressure but it was important to play in the second half.
