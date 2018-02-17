Huddersfield Town were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United today, ending the Terriers' FA Cup run in the fifth round.
Romelu Lukaku netted both goals for United at the John Smith's Stadium to send the Red Devils into the quarter finals, but David Wagner's men can be proud of their performance.
The Terriers dominated large portions of the match and caused problems for Jose Mourinho's side, but United's clinical nature in front of goal clinched the tie in their favour.
The performance should give Town heart heading into the crucial match against West Bromwich Albion next weekend however, with all of Town's focus now returning to the league after their FA Cup campaign was brought to an end.
Here we'll have the reaction from both bosses as Town were beaten by United.
That's all
That’s everything from the Town boss today and that brings the press conference to an end.
Wagner on Man United
The character is there.
If you play against a team of this quality they can punish you.
You have to try and limit these situations, but we gave them two and they took both.
Wagner on Premier League survival
If there is a competition where we can accept the defeat with a great performance, it is this competition.
We have this momentum and we will work as hard as we can to keep it.
With this performance, the confidence of the players will take another step in the right direction.
Wagner on VAR
The emotion was killed.
I said to Jose after the incident that whatever happened I didn’t like it because the atmosphere and emotion was killed in the stadium.
Wagner on momentum
We have the momentum we always wanted to have and now we have to keep it for the final 11 games.
Wagner on performance
Performance-wise the players have done good - probably brilliant, without scoring goals.
At the end, this is what counts in football.
This is why United deserved to win, because we didn’t use our opportunities.
David Wagner
Here is the Town boss.
That's all
That’s all from the Manchester United boss today.
Mourinho on Pogba
I was told by the doctors this morning that he wasn’t coming.
I do not know when he will be back.
Mouinho on who should decide on VAR
I think it should be the referees to decide.
Do they want it, do they feel happy with it and do they want technological help?
Or do they want to live with the mistakes they make as humans?
Mourinho on VAR and being the best behaved manager
I am close to winning the best behaved maanger award this season.
Nothing can make me lose that this season.
The feeling I was sharing with David on the touchline was the waiting time before the decision was made.
Mourinho on VAR
The feeling is amazing when the truth comes, but there are problems - like what happened today.
Protocol says it needs to be ‘clear and obvious’ situation and it was not clear or obvious.
But we know it is experimental and I am speaking after a 2-0 victory.
Mourinho on Huddersfield
I’m happy we are in the quarter final. I am happy to win the match after a defeat.
The match was difficult because they approached the match differently than before because they didn’t need to get a point for the league.
The were offensive, they were dangerous, they pushed us to good defensive work.
Jose Mourinho
It’s the United boss up first.
TV interviews
With the BT Sport cameras here today, we’re waiting a little longer for the bosses in the press room.
They should both be with us shortly.
Welcome
Hello and welcome to our post-match press conference live blog.
Here we’ll bring you all the reaction from David Wagner and Jose Mourinho as Town were knocked out of the FA Cup by Man United.