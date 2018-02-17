Huddersfield Town were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United today, ending the Terriers' FA Cup run in the fifth round.

Romelu Lukaku netted both goals for United at the John Smith's Stadium to send the Red Devils into the quarter finals, but David Wagner's men can be proud of their performance.

The Terriers dominated large portions of the match and caused problems for Jose Mourinho's side, but United's clinical nature in front of goal clinched the tie in their favour.

The performance should give Town heart heading into the crucial match against West Bromwich Albion next weekend however, with all of Town's focus now returning to the league after their FA Cup campaign was brought to an end.

Here we'll have the reaction from both bosses as Town were beaten by United.