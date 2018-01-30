Huddersfield Town were beaten 3-0 by Liverpool today for the second time in the Premier League this season.

Emre Can opened up the scoring for the Reds at the John Smith's Stadium before Roberto Firmino netted the second on the stroke of half time.

Mohamed Salah rounded off the scoring for the visitors on the day from the spot after Philip Billing was penalised for a push in the area.

The loss keeps Town within a point of the relegation zone, with the Terriers' rivals Swansea City claiming a shock victory over Arsenal to further bunch up the bottom of the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp and David Wagner are set to reflect on the match in their post-game press conference, and you can find all the updates here.