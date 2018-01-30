Huddersfield Town were beaten 3-0 by Liverpool today for the second time in the Premier League this season.
Emre Can opened up the scoring for the Reds at the John Smith's Stadium before Roberto Firmino netted the second on the stroke of half time.
Mohamed Salah rounded off the scoring for the visitors on the day from the spot after Philip Billing was penalised for a push in the area.
The loss keeps Town within a point of the relegation zone, with the Terriers' rivals Swansea City claiming a shock victory over Arsenal to further bunch up the bottom of the Premier League table.
Jurgen Klopp and David Wagner are set to reflect on the match in their post-game press conference, and you can find all the updates here.
That’s everything from the Town boss and that brings the press conference to an end.
I don’t expect any surprises tomorrow even if we know anything can happen in football.
I see effort, I see commitment, attitude.
The confidence isn’t on it’s highest point after a few defeats.
All together we don’t like this situation - we don’t enjoy where we are.
We are not surprised - it’s not something we never expected to happen.
We will lift our heads and get back to work tomorrow in preparation for Manchester United at Old Trafford.
One year ago no one thought this would happen.
We thought we had to make sure we closed the centre and if they had space, let them have it on the wings.
I think this worked well.
We limited their clear-cut chances.
We had the best opportunity through Depoitre at 0-0.
The important situations have to go in your favour to get points.
It was hard work and the guys worked very hard as well.
It was a deserved defeat.
The quality side has won today.
Here’s the Town boss.
That’s everything from Jurgen Klopp.
Next up is David Wagner.
To stay in the Premier League is a difficult thing to do.
If you asked at the start of the season where they would be at the end of January you would have said in a relegation zone and they are not.
Virgil in half a year will be a completely different player to last week.
That is completely normal.
If you want to go to the World Cup then it makes sense to get game time.
There is no chance that Ingsy is on the market tomorrow.
A little bit of pressure is not bad.
You have to perform to stay on the pitch.
They were quite compact and it wasn’t easy to play around but we had a few fantastic situations.
We had more moments than three goals.
I am happy about the result and most parts of the performance.
Liverpool boss first up.