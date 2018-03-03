Tottenham Hotspur claimed a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town at Wembley today.
Heung-Min Son netted both goals for the hosts on the day to stretch Tottenham's unbeaten run in the Premier League to 11 matches.
The defeat means Town slip one place in the table to 15th, but both Newcastle United and Crystal Palace can go ahead of the Terriers with wins in their matches this weekend.
Here we will bring you all the updates as David Wagner and Mauricio Pochettino reflect on the match, as well as bringing you the Town boss' update in regards to Alex Pritchard's injury which saw him substituted before half time.
Wagner is also likely to explain Collin Quaner's substitution in the first period, with the winger not looking to have picked up a knock before his withdrawal.
Pritchard update
He has a dead leg- hopefully it isn’t too serious.
He may be out for a couple of days.
Collin Quaner
I am totally sure he was angry about his performance.
He is a human and it wasn’t his day today.
He has shown great games in the past and will do so in the future.
Pressing
At the end i think we wanted to press them high from the first second and this didn’t work.
Quality
The first half wasn’t what we were able to show.
The second half was better.
This was a deserved defeat - we were beaten by quality.
Pochettino on his win record equalling Dalglish
Kenny Dalglish is a legend. I am only a simple man.
Dele Alli
I am pleased with the performance of Dele.
He is a very important player for us.
Son and Kane
We have a lot of examples of what it means to be professional.
Son
He is a talented player, very consistent and professional.
I am so happy and pleased for him and the team.
Juventus
We fight a lot in the last few years to be here and play in these sorts of games
Home form
I am so pleased with the fantastic run.
We can now say that Wembley is our home.
When we played here in the Champions League last season it was a different feeling.
It’s Pochettino up first.