Tottenham Hotspur claimed a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town at Wembley today.

Heung-Min Son netted both goals for the hosts on the day to stretch Tottenham's unbeaten run in the Premier League to 11 matches.

The defeat means Town slip one place in the table to 15th, but both Newcastle United and Crystal Palace can go ahead of the Terriers with wins in their matches this weekend.

Here we will bring you all the updates as David Wagner and Mauricio Pochettino reflect on the match, as well as bringing you the Town boss' update in regards to Alex Pritchard's injury which saw him substituted before half time.

Wagner is also likely to explain Collin Quaner's substitution in the first period, with the winger not looking to have picked up a knock before his withdrawal.