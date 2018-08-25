It was a frustrating day at the John Smith's Stadium for fans of both sides.

Huddersfield Town absolutely dominated possession in the first half (72%) but couldn't turn that into chances.

The only first half shot on target was for Cardiff as Mendez-Laing chased a through ball and got there just ahead of Town goalkeeper Hamer.

Hamer smothered out the shot though and both players were injured in the subsequent collision and taken off.

The second half saw Town start to create meaningful openings but that momentum was halted when Jonathan Hogg was sent off for a headbutt on Cardif's Harry Arter. Both players squared up but the referee adjudged Hogg to be the more aggressive culprit and showed the red card.

After that it was all Cardiff but some heroic defensive displays from Town's back line ensured a point.

