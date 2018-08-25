It was a frustrating day at the John Smith's Stadium for fans of both sides.
Huddersfield Town absolutely dominated possession in the first half (72%) but couldn't turn that into chances.
The only first half shot on target was for Cardiff as Mendez-Laing chased a through ball and got there just ahead of Town goalkeeper Hamer.
Hamer smothered out the shot though and both players were injured in the subsequent collision and taken off.
The second half saw Town start to create meaningful openings but that momentum was halted when Jonathan Hogg was sent off for a headbutt on Cardif's Harry Arter. Both players squared up but the referee adjudged Hogg to be the more aggressive culprit and showed the red card.
After that it was all Cardiff but some heroic defensive displays from Town's back line ensured a point.
Here we will bring you live updates from the post-match press conference, as David Wagner and Neil Warnock reflect on the action.
Key Events
Wagner leaves
It sounds like Hogg could be getting an earful in the dressing room after the match today. David Wagner kept coming back to how the sending off was ‘avoidable’ and ‘not clever’ - even when the question was about games looking ahead.
The positives
It’s important to take the positives out of this game. The team spirit was good, the fighting, passion. The fans have shown again a great support.
Could have scored at the end
At the end I am confident enough we have more speed, more technical knowledge to score in the end.
Hoggy was a problem we could have easily avoided
We have 23 fully fit so we can solve prob;ems but Hoggy was a problem we could have easily avoided today.
'It was a good point'
In the end there were some very good performances in defence with good heart. So I can say it was a good point for us at the end of the game.
On the sending off
This was a game changer.
Until then we were the team that wanted to play forward, wanted to create chances.
We said we would get the chances in the last 10 or 15 minutes. But unfortunately this was the period where we were under pressure.
It was soft. But to be totally clear Hoggy has to solve the situation better. In this moment there were two aggressive players. Unfortunately one of the players was clever and this was not my player.
David Wagner takes his seat
The Huddersfield Town manager enters the press room and sits down.
And with that, Warnock leaves
The Cardiff manager thanks the press and leaves.
'It was a bit like Emergency - Ward 10 today
We missed some wide men. Junior Hoilett is still injured and we missed that today.
It was a bot like Emergency Ward 10 today for you older ones.
Best chance was Bobby Reid header
I think that was the best chance of the match actually - the one where Bobby headed it just wide.
Injury is a shame
That’s a shame. The ref gave a free kick to the goalkeeper and that makes you think what are you supposed to do in that situation.
I remember when I was a player I did one, I didn’t go for it like that and the goalkeeper smashed my arm.
On the sending off
I think the linesman given it.
When you see it, you can say 50% would give it and 50% wouldn’t.
At the end his head goes forward and whether that’s because Harry’s gone down or I don’t know what but I think that’s what the linesman has seen.
'Disapointed we haven't won'
I thought in the first half Huddersfield couldn’t have done any better whereas we could have done a lot better.
I’m disappointed we haven’t won it in the end. We should have had the three points.
At least we have three easy games to come.
David Wagner up first
The former Town manager takes his seat.