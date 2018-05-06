Huddersfield Town claimed a superb point against Premier League champions Manchester City to move themselves closer to top-flight survival.

Every one of the 14 men used on the day put everything on the line for the Terriers, with David Wagner's men throughly deserving the point.

Town now sit three points outside of the relegation zone with two matches to play - against Chelsea and Arsenal.

If Town can take any points from either of those matches, then they will fancy their chances of booking a second season in the top flight.

Here we'll bring you all the updates as the two bosses review the goalless draw. First up is Town head coach David Wagner, followed by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.