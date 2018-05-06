Huddersfield Town claimed a superb point against Premier League champions Manchester City to move themselves closer to top-flight survival.
Every one of the 14 men used on the day put everything on the line for the Terriers, with David Wagner's men throughly deserving the point.
Town now sit three points outside of the relegation zone with two matches to play - against Chelsea and Arsenal.
If Town can take any points from either of those matches, then they will fancy their chances of booking a second season in the top flight.
Here we'll bring you all the updates as the two bosses review the goalless draw. First up is Town head coach David Wagner, followed by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.
That's all from the Town boss, next up is Pep Guardiola.
This gives us belief but to be totally honest I’ve had belief in this group of players since pre-season.
Every player & member of the backroom staff believes.
We saw desire & togetherness on an incredible afternoon.
Now we will recover and prepare for Wednesday.
The players knew the plan, but you have to be switched on for the full 90 minutes against this Man City side.
That’s what we did very, very well today.
This was anything but lucky; we deserved this point today. I’m over the moon with what the players have done.
We fought and tried everything and the players made the impossible possible.
We had more chances in the first-half, but we were actually better defensively in the second-half.
We restricted the Champions to shots from distance.
David Wagner
First up is the Town boss.
Hello and welcome to our post-match press conference live blog.
Here we’ll bring you all the updates as David Wagner and Pep Guardiola face the media.