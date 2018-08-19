Huddersfield Town were handed a heavy defeat by Premier League champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium today.

Sergio Aguero bagged a hat trick for Pep Guardiola's side as they cut open the Terriers at will, showing why they are once again favourites to clinch the Premier League title this season.

Gabriel Jesus also got on the scoresheet for the hosts alongside David Silva, before a Terence Kongolo own goal capped the scoring for City.

Jon Gorenc Stankovic had pulled one back for Town before the interval on his Premier League debut, but City were by far the better team on the day.

Here we will bring you live updates from the post-match press conference, with David Wagner and Guardiola set to reflect on the game to the media.