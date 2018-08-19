Huddersfield Town were handed a heavy defeat by Premier League champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium today.
Sergio Aguero bagged a hat trick for Pep Guardiola's side as they cut open the Terriers at will, showing why they are once again favourites to clinch the Premier League title this season.
Gabriel Jesus also got on the scoresheet for the hosts alongside David Silva, before a Terence Kongolo own goal capped the scoring for City.
Jon Gorenc Stankovic had pulled one back for Town before the interval on his Premier League debut, but City were by far the better team on the day.
Here we will bring you live updates from the post-match press conference, with David Wagner and Guardiola set to reflect on the game to the media.
That's all, folks
That’s everything from David Wagner today and that brings the press conference to an end.
Hamer confidence
Ben is an experienced pro.
I think he can judge his performances very honestly.
He is a very self-critical guy.
Yes, he made some mistakes today, but he made some great saves as well.
It was an afternoon where we didn’t support him enough and he made some mistakes today.
But it makes no sense to point out individual players today because City were so good.
Leave behind us
We can very easily leaves this defeat behind us today.
Now the season starts
To be totally honest, we will not be driven away because of these first two defeats.
We hoped for more, but didn’t expect more.
Now the season starts for us with the home game against Cardiff.
Second best
Obviously it was a disappointing result for us even if I have to say it was because of the top quality which City has shown today.
They were absolutely on it and we were secodn best.
We could not cope with their pace today.
David Wagner
Here is the Town boss.
That's all
That’s everything from Guardiola. Next up is David Wagner.
More on Aguero
He is one of the best, best, best strikers in the world without a doubt.
Sergio Aguero
More clinical? Three goals a game is okay. I won’t ask him to be more clinical!
He came back perfect.
Gabriel Jesus
He had a good World Cup but here we judge them if they win or if they score.
We have to give him a lot of credit for the space he creates.
Attacked well
Today we attacked with 10 players in the box and played well.
Playing high
We decided to play with two strikers to put pressure higher up the pitch.
David Silva
His son will never forget the first time he saw his dad play football and he scored a goal for him.
It has been tough for his family, but fortunately he had a little boy and he is here.
It’s a special day for them, for us and for David.
Pep Guardiola
It’s the City boss up first.
In place
We’re ready to speak to David Wagner and Pep Guardiola.