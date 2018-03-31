Huddersfield Town were beaten by a late Newcastle United goal at St James' Park today.
Ayoze Perez scored the only goal on the day to keep all three points at the home of the Magpies.
Newcastle dominated the match and had Town camped in their own half for most of the clash, with Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen having the Terriers' only real effort of note.
The loss takes Town to 16th in the Premier League table, with West Ham United overtaking the Terriers thanks to their 3-0 win over Southampton.
Newcastle move up to 12th in the league, five points of the magical 40-point mark.
Key Events
Chances
It makes no sense to split the season in the last 12 games - it’s the whole season.
We can read our stats - we are not the team which has scored the most goals in the league, this is true - but in the last few matches we have created enough opportunities.
Lack of goals
Today we had the chances and opportunities which is why it is not a concern for me.
Deserved a point
You need as well to use your opportunities and we didn’t do that today.
I think we deserved at least a point for the defensive display and fighting attitude we showed today.
Defensive
I think defensively it was one of our best performances in the second half of the season.
Frustrated
We are frustrated and disappointed.
Our game plan went more or less perfect - we wanted to frustrate them, minimise their chances and hit them on the counter.
David Wagner
One at a time
It’s one game at a time.
We still have to play too many games against some very difficult teams.
Kenedy
Sometimes the pressure or excitement doesn’t allow you to think clearly - with Kenedy you know he can do that.
Confidence
The relationship between the fans and players now is really good.
They can play here with confidence.
Important
Now we know how important every point is.
If you can win, great - if you cannot, make sure the other team can’t.
40
40 points is the target.
Calm
When the other team is compact, narrow and short you have to stay calm.
Rafa Benitez
We played against a team who are well-organised, good on the counter attack and physically strong.
We needed to control.
I said “stay calm, take your chances and we will score”.