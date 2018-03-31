Huddersfield Town were beaten by a late Newcastle United goal at St James' Park today.

Ayoze Perez scored the only goal on the day to keep all three points at the home of the Magpies.

Newcastle dominated the match and had Town camped in their own half for most of the clash, with Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen having the Terriers' only real effort of note.

The loss takes Town to 16th in the Premier League table, with West Ham United overtaking the Terriers thanks to their 3-0 win over Southampton.

Newcastle move up to 12th in the league, five points of the magical 40-point mark.

Here we'll bring you updates from the St James' Park press room as David Wagner and Rafa Benitez face the media after the match.