Huddersfield Town were beaten by Crystal Palace on a snow-swept day at the John Smith's Stadium.
James Tomkins put the visitors ahead in the first half following a Luka Milivojevic corner, before the Serbia international got on the scoresheet himself by converting a penalty.
Town were below par on the day, with Palace never really threatened by the home side's attacking play.
The loss keeps Town 15th in the Premier League table and allows Palace to jump out of the relegation zone and into 16th - just a point behind David Wagner's side.
The German head coach is set to face the media after the clash, with Palace boss Roy Hodgson also speaking to the press.
Scott Malone
He got a knock shortly before half time but it doesn’t look serious.
Rushed
We rushed too many situations where we can be calm.
Defeat
Credit to Crystal Palace, but we played a big part in this defeat.
Elias Kachunga
It’s nice to have him back.
He will need these two extra weeks to get back to fitness.
Terrence Kongolo will be back next week too.
Mistake
It was first and foremost our mistake.
It was disappointing because we know we can do better.
Space
We had problems with the distances.
Their pace can only shine if they have space.
Performance
We were below par today. We deserved this defeat.
It is a defeat I am able to deal with because I know what went wrong - we were not good enough in possession and we gave the ball away too often.
David Wagner
Here’s the Town boss.
Penalty
From my position the challenge on Benteke looked pretty close to a penalty.
Tackles on Zaha
The referee today certainly gave him the protection he could give.
Composed
I thought the longer the game went on the more composed we looked and we asked more questions.
Gap
Had we not won today, the gap to teams like Huddersfield gets greater and greater.
Midfield battle
We needed to make certain that Mooy, Hogg and Pritchard didn’t have much time on the ball because we know they can use it.
Zaha
We had more possession in their half and had some good situations - that’s where Wilf really comes into his own.
Injuries
Schlupp has rolled his ankle.
We won’t know what it is until he has the scan.
Roy Hodgson
Here’s the Palace boss.
