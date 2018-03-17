Huddersfield Town were beaten by Crystal Palace on a snow-swept day at the John Smith's Stadium.

James Tomkins put the visitors ahead in the first half following a Luka Milivojevic corner, before the Serbia international got on the scoresheet himself by converting a penalty.

Town were below par on the day, with Palace never really threatened by the home side's attacking play.

The loss keeps Town 15th in the Premier League table and allows Palace to jump out of the relegation zone and into 16th - just a point behind David Wagner's side.

The German head coach is set to face the media after the clash, with Palace boss Roy Hodgson also speaking to the press.

We'll bring you live updates of the post-match press conference right here.