Huddersfield Town were beaten 2-0 by Everton at the John Smith's Stadium today to damage their hopes of Premier League survival.

Cenk Tosun put the visitors ahead in the first half with a calm finish past Jonas Lossl before Idrissa Gana Gueye wrapped up the points for the Toffees after the interval.

The defeat was doubly damaging for the Terriers as relegation rivals Southampton claimed a 2-1 victory over south coast rivals AFC Bournemouth on the same day.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace claimed a 5-0 win over 10-man Leicester City, West Bromwich Albion beat Newcastle United and Stoke City picked up a point against Liverpool on an all-round poor day for Town.

Here we'll bring you live updates from the John Smith's Stadium as both bosses reflect on the match.