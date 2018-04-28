Huddersfield Town were beaten 2-0 by Everton at the John Smith's Stadium today to damage their hopes of Premier League survival.
Cenk Tosun put the visitors ahead in the first half with a calm finish past Jonas Lossl before Idrissa Gana Gueye wrapped up the points for the Toffees after the interval.
The defeat was doubly damaging for the Terriers as relegation rivals Southampton claimed a 2-1 victory over south coast rivals AFC Bournemouth on the same day.
Elsewhere, Crystal Palace claimed a 5-0 win over 10-man Leicester City, West Bromwich Albion beat Newcastle United and Stoke City picked up a point against Liverpool on an all-round poor day for Town.
Will 35 points be enough?
I don’t think so.
Everybody who has 35 points or less has to get more points.
Making the impossible possible
We wanted to do it today and we haven’t done it.
Two weeks ago I said it wasn’t done and today it is exactly the same.
Over two and a half years we have worked on the impossible.
We have a difficult task ahead but we know it is possible.
First goal
We should have made an early foul to stop the counter attack for the first goal.
Opportunities
We were not able to get this over the line today but we have three further opportunities against top teams.
It is a difficult task but we have shown it sis possible to steal points from the top six.
Match point
Everyone is allowed to be disappointed today and tomorrow but we have failed to use this match point - we have three more of these.
Disapppointing
It is a disappointing result.
We had an incredible atmosphere for the majority of the game.
I thought we were on top in the first half and with their only shot on target they scored.
In the second half we were not as good and we rushed certain situations.
At the end I think we have been beaten by a quality team.
Fan chants
I can’t produce any more than I’m doing.
I can only say it’s just one of those things.
Hopefully if we keep winning it will turn to love.
Holidays?
When you hit that safe mark it’s very easy for a player to think about his holidays and switch off, but we’re driving forward.
Nullified
Excellent performance over the 90 minutes.
The players’ qualities shone through as the game went on.
What Huddersfield were able to throw at us was nullified by the quality of our defending.
We frustrated Huddersfield and outplayed them in possession.
